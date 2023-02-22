Madhya Pradesh: President in Council meet recommends suspension of 5 revenue employees

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘President in Council’ (PIC) meeting was held at Bhikangaon village of Khargone district following series of allegations against newly-elected council.

During the meeting, a few development projects were approved and suspension of five revenue employees was recommended over embezzlement of funds.

City council president Punam Jaiswal, councillor Amjad Khan, Parineeta Lahiri, Shwas Sirsate and others were present during the meeting.

Following repeated complaints of misappropriation of funds, a meeting of the newly elected PIC was called on Tuesday, in which proposal for suspension of five employees of Revenue Department was passed.

Sharing information, city council president Jaiswal said that in order to make village clean and garbage free and achieve the vision of a clean India in larger terms, daily wage earners would be re-recruited as per obligation.

MLA Jhuma Solanki announced construction of tin-sheds in Ambedkar Bhavan in Ward No. 11 and Bhil Society’s Dharamshala in ward no 5 from MLA funds, approval was granted during the meeting for the same.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver alleges of false mishap case against cops in Bhikangaon

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)