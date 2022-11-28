Madhya Pradesh: 'Prepare estimates of departmental schemes within the time limit', says Dhar collector

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Priyank Mishra has asked all the concerned department officials to prepare the estimates of departmental schemes within the time limit and also give priority to innovation in the schemes.

Collector Mishra said this during the review meeting of the works implemented by the department and the Jal Nigam under the Jal Jeevan Mission organised at the Collectorate Auditorium. The contractors of the schemes implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission should be made to work with quality. Get the projects completed within the time limit with quality.

If any habitations or majras have been left out in the plans, then a separate small plan should be prepared for them and the residents of those majras should also be supplied water through tap connections.

He said that the works implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be marked on the map of the district. On this map, schemes implemented by Jal Nigam, departmental group schemes and departmental single village schemes should be shown with different colours.

