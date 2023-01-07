Madhya Pradesh: Premier badminton league inaugurated in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The premier badminton league was inaugurated here in Dewas on Saturday in a grand manner. The league is being organised by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Dewas and Dewas District Badminton Association and Shri Narayan Building Material from January 6 to 8 at the Kushabhau Thakre Badminton Hall in Dewas.

As many 72 shuttlers from different clubs in the district are participating in the league enthusiastically. The chief guest of the programme was senior social worker Rajeev Aggarwal, special guest district sports officer Hemant Suvir, district property association president Naveen Singh Solanki, Javed Pathan, Rajesh Kumawat and the programme was presided over by Pritesh Gupta.

The first guests and sponsors of the competition were Saurabh Thakur, Rohan Jain, Tushar Sharma, Rahul Rathore, Paresh Rizhwani, Devendra Singh Chauhan, welcome competition organisers Jitu Raghuvanshi, Rohit Gupta, Aman Barod, Ajay Rana, Vikas Verma, Vikas Govil, Jitendra Paswan, Mahendra Pratap Rathore did it.

Captain of the eight teams participating in the competition were felicitated by all the guests present in the programme and after getting introduction from all the players, sent their best wishes.

Vivek Bhatnagar coordinated the programme and Jitu Raghuvanshi accepted the vote of thanks. 8 teams from Dewas district are participating in this competition, which are as follows – Nirlip Acers, Matoshree Smashers, Dewas Hunters, Nature Ninjas, Dewas Strikers, MM Masters, IT Avatars, Dewas VB shuttlers. In Friday's match, Dewas Hunters defeated Dewas Striker 4-1, Nirlip Acers defeated IT Avatars 3-2 and Matoshree Smashers defeated Nature Ninjas 4-1.

