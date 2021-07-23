Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant women get covid vaccination in Jaora, Khandwa

Jaora: Anti-Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women started here on Friday. At Women's Hospital Jaora, Dr Anubhuti Upadhyay was jabbed with Covaxin to start the vaccination. Vaccines will be given to pregnant women every Tuesday and Friday.
Block medical officer Dr Deepak Paldia, Dr Prakash Upadhyay, Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, Dr Atul Mandwaria, Basantilal Maydow, Shailendra Kumar Dave, Poonam Dayam, Khushboo Patwa, Shubham, Sarfaraz Khan and others were present.
C-vax of pregnant women starts in District Hospital in Khandwa
Covid vaccination of pregnant women has been started in B Block of District Hospital on Friday. Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chauhan, civil surgeon Dr OP Jugtawat, district health officer Dr NK Sethia, district immunization officer Dr Anil Tantwar were present during this. On the occasion of the launch, Krishna Rawat Krishi got the first Covid vaccine shot. During vaccination, counseling of pregnant women is also held. Women can consult doctors and tell their problems by calling toll free number- 104 and 1075. After vaccination, women are being kept under observation for half an hour is in the presence of the doctor. They will be monitor for 20 days, if there is any problem, you can contact the ANM and give information. During this, female doctors Dr Laxmi Dudve, Dr Nisha Pawar and others were present.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)