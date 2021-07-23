Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant women get covid vaccination in Jaora, Khandwa

Jaora: Anti-Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women started here on Friday. At Women's Hospital Jaora, Dr Anubhuti Upadhyay was jabbed with Covaxin to start the vaccination. Vaccines will be given to pregnant women every Tuesday and Friday.

Block medical officer Dr Deepak Paldia, Dr Prakash Upadhyay, Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, Dr Atul Mandwaria, Basantilal Maydow, Shailendra Kumar Dave, Poonam Dayam, Khushboo Patwa, Shubham, Sarfaraz Khan and others were present.

C-vax of pregnant women starts in District Hospital in Khandwa