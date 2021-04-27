Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant woman avails bullock cart to reach delivery centre in Burhanpur

BURHANPUR: The tall claims of the health department of Burhanpur fell flat when a pregnant woman of nearby village Dhulkot, had to avail a bullock cart to reach Sub-Health Centre for delivery on Monday as Janani Express Service was unavailable.

Worse, even after the delivery, the woman again went back to her home with the new born on the bullock cart in heat as again the Janani Express was unavailable to drop the woman home.

Government is spending lakhs of rupees on the Janani Express service for the pick and drop of pregnant women to hospitals and health centres but it had earned a bad reputation in terms of serving the beneficiaries in need, said a local. It seems that the money for this scheme lands in the hands of corrupt people, he added.

The health department publicises this scheme a lot but does not provide the facility when required.

This scheme is neither benefitting rural people nor urban people.

The health department and government should think about this sad state of affairs and should make proper arrangements so that the needy people may benefit from this scheme, said a local.

Burhanpur records 23 new corona cases

Twenty-three fresh Covid cases were reported in Burhanpur on Monday.

Among the patients in the age group of 18 to 62 years there are 14 men and 9 women. The figure of infected patients has now reached 2,059.

In last 24 hours 25 people have recovered taking the overall recoveries to 1,835. Thirty-five people have died of Covid-19 so far while 189 people are under treatment.

Samples of 547 people have been collected for testing in the last 24 hours and in total 87,638 samples have been taken for testing.

Positivity rate is 2.36 per cent in the district. Under vaccination campaign 37,290 anti-Covid jabs have been given to people above 60 and 37,238 anti-Covid jabs have been given to people above 45 years.