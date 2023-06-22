 Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Administered Expired IV Fluid Dies
Doctors at Vadodara informed that the cause of death was multiple organ failure.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani collector has ordered a probe into the death of a pregnant tribal woman, victim Thawlibai, wife of Somaria Jadhav who was administered expired saline at a hospital here. She was later referred to Vadodara as her health deteriorated where she died while undergoing treatment.

Doctors at Vadodara informed that the cause of death was multiple organ failure. With family members yet to get the body, it was expected that family members and villagers could raise their demand of stern action against the private hospital at Sendhwa.

Earlier, Somaria Jadhav had admitted his pregnant wife Thawlibai to Anandam Hospital on June 18 after she complained of stomach pain. Later she was taken to Vadodara after her health deteriorated due to the alleged administration of expired IV fluid.

On Wednesday district collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas ordered a probe against Anandam Hospital. A detailed investigation would be conducted by Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf, district health officer Dr Chandrajit Singh Sanwale, and gynaecologist Dr Neelam Katia. The team would submit its report with a clear opinion in the next five days. On the basis of the report, further action would be ensured.

Development block medical officer of Sendhwa Dr OS Kanel said that Thawli Bai of Ajgaria was admitted to Anandam Hospital in Sendhwa on June 18. A sonography report stated that she was carrying 31-week twins. After the operation, she delivered two dead newborns at the hospital. Meanwhile, as her condition turned serious, she was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat.

