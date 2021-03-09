Madhya Pradesh: Prayer meeting organised on parliamentarian Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan’s death

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A prayer meeting was organised on the death of former BJP state president and Khandwa Member of Parliamentarian Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan at his hometown Shahpur on Sunday. It started at 4 pm, which was attended by BJP, RSS leaders, former ministers, MPs, MLAs who expressed condolences.

Condolence letters sent by President Ram Nath Kovind and senior RRS functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi were read out at the meeting. The letters were then handed over to Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan’s son Harshvardhan Chauhan.

Udyog Nigam president Babu Singh Raghuvanshi said Nandu Bhaiya had a huge work experience and helped everyone. Former union minister Ashok Argal said he was honest and hard working leader and that both of them had contested elections since 1996 and were together till 15th Lok Sabha.

Former mayor Anil Bhosle said void created by his death cannot be filled. Former state minister Archana Chitnis said Nandu Bhaiya’s sudden death is a big loss for the area and the country.

BJP Khandwa district president Sewadas Patel, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, Harda BJP president Amar Singh, Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar and many other BJP and Congress leaders paid tributes at the meeting.