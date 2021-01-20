Madhya Pradesh: Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm in Indore

Indore: Devotees paid obeisance at gurdwaras in the city on Wednesday to commemorate the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708) founded the 'Khalsa Panth' or the community of the pure at Anandpur Sahib in 1699. Religious fervour was evident at gurdwaras across the city as devotees began to assemble since early morning to offer prayers and listen to kirtan or hymns set to music. After prayers and kirtans, langars were also organised. Wednesday was the final day of Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh. The gurdwaras were beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

"Today is a very big and special day for the Sikh community. People are offering prayers and I prayed for peace around the world," said a devotee. Devotees offered prayers with Covid protocols in place. "We have been following COVID-19 norms from 20 March. We installed sanitiser machines and no one is allowed to come without a mask inside the gurdwara," said a local gurdwara management committee member.