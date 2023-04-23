 Madhya Pradesh: Pragati Athletics Club inaugurates summer camp in Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The 33rd sports summer camp was inaugurated by Pragati Athletics Club and Dewas District Soft Ball Association. Sports like softball, athletics, cricket and physical fitness have been practised in this camp. Around 150 players are participating in the camp on a daily basis.

District sports and youth welfare officer Hemant Subir, block Congress president Rohit Sharma and leader of opposition (LOP) Rahul Pawar got introduced with the players. Vikram Awardee Ragini Chauhan, Anil Srivastava, Rajeev Srivastava and Jitendra Goswami welcomed the guests.

Children are being trained in softball and athletics in the camp, which was appreciated by the guests. Players who excelled in the camp were honoured with garlands. Anil Srivastava conducted the programme and Rajiv Shrivastava proposed the vote of thanks.

