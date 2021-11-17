Madhya Pradesh: Power issues has hit farmers in Agar, says Congress to officials

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of District Congress led by MLA Vipin Vankhede gehraoed the Vidyut Mandal office on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum to the executive engineer demanding to resolve the power supply issues raised by the farmers.

The legislator had recently raised the same issue taking out a Kisan Aakrosh march, but to no avail. As a result the committee decided to submit a memorandum.

Vankhede said that 90 % of the total population in area is dependent on farming activities. As the season for rabi crop has begun, the farmers are distressed by the power supply issues. He alleged that the department does not ensure timely power supply due to which farmers are forced to irrigate the fields late at night. Apart from this, farmers are already suffering the failure of kharif crop and the constant pressure from the department to recover the electricity bills has worsened their situation.

He demanded to bring changes in power schedule and provide continues powers supply for 12 hours in daytime for irrigation purposes.

District Congress committee president Babu Lal Yadav, Secretary Guddu Lala, NSUI national secretary Ankush Bhatnagar were present.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:02 PM IST