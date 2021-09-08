Madhya Pradesh: Power discom to hold Lok Adalat at 44 places in Malwa-Nomar region

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity consumers can avail 20 to 30 percent rebates on the amount of civil liability and 100 percent on interest during Lok Adalat scheduled at 44 places in Malwa-Nimar region on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company is offering the rebates to resolve as many as cases it can in Lok Adalat.

The power company has started departmental preparations and has set a goal to resolve more than 10000 cases.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that chief general manager Santosh Tagore and chief vigilance officer Kailash Shiva have been entrusted to prepare for Lok Adalat which is going to be organized under the Covid-19 protocol.

In the Lok Adalat, settlement will be done in the cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003.

For redressal through pre-litigation, all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic up to five kilowatts and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power load will be given exemption in low pressure category.

Tomar said that 30 percent rebate will be given on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 percent on the amount of interest.

Wednesday, September 08, 2021