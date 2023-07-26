Madhya Pradesh: Power Bill To Reduce For Next 3 Months | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Madhya Pradesh are going to get power at slightly cheaper rate for the next three months.

Reason?

Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company has purchased electricity for the next three months from July 24 on reduced fuel cost surcharge.

Due to this, there will be a reduction in the electricity bill for the next three months. Till now the power purchase and fuel cost surcharge () on energy charge was 6.16 percent.

Now, it will be charged at 3.15 percent. In this way, the said surcharge has reduced to almost half as compared to earlier.

After the new assessment, the domestic bill of 200 units of electricity, which was earlier coming to around Rs 1621, will come to around Rs 1589 from the next billing cycle. “This new assessment rate has been implemented immediately, it is for three months,” West Discom said.