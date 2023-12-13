Madhya Pradesh: Postal Employees On Indefinite Strike In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the nationwide call given by the Akhil Bharatiya Gramin Dak Sevak Karamchari Sangh, postal employees of rural areas went on an indefinite strike on Tuesday. The employees gathered at the Head Post Office premises and raised slogans demanding basic amenities for improved services.

The employees have taken this collective action to protest against the inadequate working conditions and low wages they have been enduring for a prolonged period. Over 600 employees unanimously decided to abstain from work in 82 post offices in rural areas, severely affecting postal services in the region.

Postal employees demanded the provision of laptops, printers and broadband network facilities in all branch offices to enhance and improve postal services in rural areas. They claimed that having access to these technological resources would enable them to process and manage mail more efficiently, reducing delays and ensuring timely delivery.

They emphasised that these tools would also enable them to offer additional services such as online tracking and electronic payment options, further enhancing the overall customer experience. Gramin Dak Sevak district president Hemraj and Jagdish Rathore said that they work for eight hours a day without benefits like salary hikes or pensions.

Postal employees have put forth seven demands including salary hikes, gratuity, insurance up to Rs 5 lakh in case of any unforsaken incident, encashment of leaves up to 180 days, and providing medical facilities to the families of rural postal employees. The employees have cautioned of indefinite agitation and refused to return to work till their demands are met.