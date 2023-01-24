Madhya Pradesh: Post civic polls, factionalism in Congress comes to fore in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’s poor showing in the recently held civic polls raised concern among top leader leaders of the oldest party. On the other hand, BJP won for the fourth time in Sendhwa, scoring a landslide victory bagging 19 out of 24 seats results of which were declared on Monday. Congress was able to win just 5 seats.

Following the announcements of results, MLA Gyarsilal Rawat claimed that earlier, he along with Pansemal MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade had met former CM Kamal Nath and apprised him about district president Virendra Singh Darbar being unfit for the post but even after five years no executive has been constituted in the district. Commenting on the accusations, Darbar said that BJP emerged victorious in the election through power and money basis. He said the party tickets were distributed fairly.

