Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate below 7% in Barwani, 20 more defeat corona in Mandsaur

Barwani: Tuesday brought much needed breather for Barwani district as positivity rate reached below seven per cent here.

The district bordering Maharashtra was witnessing over 30 per cent positivity rates in the past few weeks.

Verma addressing media persons said that 57 samples out of total 825 have tested positive on Tuesday, which is 6.9 per cent. He added that the fight against Corona not completed yet so people should follow corona guidelines. Verma credited the cooperation and patience of people, public representatives and office bearers of various departments for the feat.