Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate below 7% in Barwani, 20 more defeat corona in Mandsaur

Barwani: Tuesday brought much needed breather for Barwani district as positivity rate reached below seven per cent here.
The district bordering Maharashtra was witnessing over 30 per cent positivity rates in the past few weeks.
Verma addressing media persons said that 57 samples out of total 825 have tested positive on Tuesday, which is 6.9 per cent. He added that the fight against Corona not completed yet so people should follow corona guidelines. Verma credited the cooperation and patience of people, public representatives and office bearers of various departments for the feat.
In Mandsaur, twenty corona winners were discharged from Polytechnique College Covid Care Centre. Patients living far away from the district headquarters need not to come to the District Hospital, said an official as they can avail treatment at Covid Care Centre.
Elderly women defeat corona
There was good news from Covid Care Centre here on Monday as 85-year-old Ichra Bai and 65-year-old Madhu Bai were returned home after defeating Covid-19. Ichra Bai, resident of Temla village, was admitted as her oxygen level went below 94 per cent. She was on oxygen support but started recovering from third day.
Under care of Covid Care Centre (CCC) incharge Dr Aman Modi, Dr Sagar Dubey, Dr Vinay Kushwaha, Dr Sandeep Patil, Dr Umesh Verma, Dr Mujalde, including medical staff Roshni Rawtale, HansaRathore, Anil More and others, she left the Centre after recovering with her son.
15 discharged in Garoth
Fifteen people discharged from Garoth Covid Care Centre on Monday. The centre is fully equipped with all the medical facilities required for the treatment of patients, said a kin of corona patient. The recovered patients appealed to all the residents not to worry about the lack of necessary equipment. The facilities provided here at centre are same as provided in District Hospital, Mandsaur, they said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)