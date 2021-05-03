Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate 26% as 345 new cases found in Ratlam

Ratlam: Positivity rate went up to 26% on Sunday in Ratlam after 345 out of 1,285 samples returned positive.

Rise in positivity rate is attributed to rising number of corona cases. The district reported 670 new cases on first two days of May. As per Sunday health bulletin, reports of 1,572 samples were awaited. On Sunday, the district recorded the highest single day cases of 345.

Meanwhile, a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in rural and tribal belt is a matter of concern. Amid this scenario, a large number of marriages is set to be solemnised on 'Akshay Tritiya' in the rural and tribal belt. A senior resident said that owing to lockdown no marriages took place last year. Hence, a number of marriages are scheduled on Akshay Tritiya (May 14) as it is considered most auspicious for marriage. No one expected second corona wave, he added.

As per district administration, only 20 people are allowed in marriage ceremony, ten each from bride and groom side. DJ and baraat have been banned. Application has to be submitted to police station concerned three days before the marriage.

Contacted, District Health and Medical Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware expressed concern over rising cases in rural and tribal belt. He said that number of hotspots has already gone up in rural belt and survey teams have been deployed at spots where Covid-19 cases have been reported.