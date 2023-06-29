Madhya Pradesh: Poppy Straw Worth Rs 6.30L Seized | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Nayagaon Outpost police intercepted an SUV, laden with 4.2 quintals of poppy husk on Wednesday night. However, the driver of the truck managed to flee. The cost of the seized straw is estimated at around Rs 6.30 lakh, a police official said.

According to information, Nayagaon Outpost in-charge, sub-inspector (SI) Fateh Singh Anjana was tipped-off about the SUV transporting contrabands from Neemuch to Rajasthan and was about to pass from Kanka Fata, opposite Tulsi Hotel on Neemuch-Nimbaheda four-lane highway near Kanka village.

Swinging into action, a strict surveillance was maintained on the suspected route and after successful identification of the vehicle the team intercepted the truck on Chainpura Road railway gate. While taking advantage of the darkness, the driver fled the spot.

Team found 21 black plastic bags of poppy straw...

During the search, the team found 21 black plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4.2 quintals stuffed in the SUV. After completion of legal formalities, the SUV along with the straw was confiscated by the cops and a case was registered against the unknown driver under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

The action was executed under the guidance of superintendent of police (SP) Amit Tolani and Jawad police station in-charge inspector Narendra Singh Thakur. The Nayagaon Outpost team played a commendable role.