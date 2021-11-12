Madhya Pradesh: Poor condition of roads, bridges hassle farmers

Khetiya (Madhya Pradesh): Residents from Khetiya village have been urging the authorities to carry out immediate repair work on a section of the road, to no avail.

Due to the deteriorating conditions potholes have developed on the roads- leading to accident and posing risk to the lives of commuters.

Accidents on the dilapidated road and bridges are a daily affair. Dust and potholes on the roads are making it tough for the commuters to drive in such poor conditions. The residents stated that the roads have not been repaired for many years togethers.

Incomplete culvert near ancient temple of Rokdiya Babaji is also posing a risk to commuters. The authorities concerned have remained apathetic and have failed to take any step to complete the construction work- consequently the commuters continue to suffer.

The farmers in the village are irked as the roads connecting the rural areas with their fields are in the worst condition.

A farmer Rajesh Harsola sharing his plight said that the road adjoining Khetiya has been cut off at many places- causing problems in accessing their farms. Accident may take place at any time if the road not constructed immediately.

Farmers are worst sufferers of the issue due to communication problems during monsoon. When contacted, Ashwin, deputy engineer of PWD said he is aware of the situation and will plan to carry out repair work on parts of the roads damaged at the earliest. It is high time authorities take up repairs, rued a farmer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:08 AM IST