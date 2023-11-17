Madhya Pradesh: Polling Staff’s Movement Chokes Roads Around UEC

Jam like situation around Government Engineering College in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Roads around Government Engineering College (UEC) witnessed long jams on the eve of voting on Thursday as polling teams arrived at and left after collecting polling material. Cops had to sweat to ensure free movement of traffic in the area.

A woman officer deployed in Barnagar polling even fainted amid the melee and had to be rushed to hospital. All polling parties were later sent to their respective polling stations with election materials. The voting process would start at 7 am on Friday.

A woman election employee fainted on UEC gate | FP PHOTO

The administration has made all arrangements for this. Polling parties of Barnagar area left UEC for their respective stations at noon. The last party to leave was for Tarana.

Many officers and employees skipped election duty. Collector Kumar Purushottam, who reached UEC to take stock of election material distribution, lost his cool over absenteeism and ordered that all such employees be suspended.

Sources claimed that many officers and employees did not turn up at UEC as they were confident that their deployment would be cancelled.

