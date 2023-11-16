 Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Leave For 1,062 Booths For Today’s Voting
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Leave For 1,062 Booths For Today’s Voting

Madhya Pradesh: Polling Parties Leave For 1,062 Booths For Today’s Voting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): For voting on Friday, polling parties were dispatched for 1,062 booths across Khandwa. These parties collected polling material from Model College in Junapani on Thursday and headed for their allotted booth.

Election Commission was closely monitoring the election process. Over 60 per cent of polling booths have been equipped with CCTV and webcasting for enhanced security.

Three out of four assembly constituencies of the district have 32 shadow areas, where mobile networks are unavailable. Additionally, 11 polling stations in the Harsud assembly constituency are situated on the border of Amravati district of Maharashtra.

To address potential issues, 268 sensitive booths and 66 highly sensitive booths have been identified. Security measures include deploying teams of 25 officers and security personnel at 10 strategic points equipped with modern weapons, including guns and Balwa drills.

These teams are trained to handle various situations, from riots to other forms of unrest. A total of 250 officers have been deployed to respond to any challenges during the election period.

On Friday, 25 officers and security personnel would accompany collector Anup Kumar Singh and SP Birendra Kumar Singh.

Sector officers in 111 sector mobiles would continuously monitor the situation across the district, with the ability to respond swiftly to any incident. Gazetted officers would be stationed with the SDOP along with 10 CPMF members to ensure peaceful voting.

