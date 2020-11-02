Madhya Pradesh: Polling officers get warm send-off from a collector

Mandsaur: On Tuesday morning Collector and District Election Officer Manoj Pushp spoke to polling teams and presiding officers and hoped that they would ensure free and fair peaceful voting.

He said that polling personnel should work according to rules and asked them to read all instructions once again. In case of any doubt, they should immediately contact sector officer and assistant returning officer concerned, he said.

He asked polling parties to start mock poll process within stipulated time and to get the machine ready before the start of voting. He instructed them to clear votes cast at the time of mock poll with EVM and do the sealing process properly.

By-election for Suwasra constituency in Mandsaur district will be held on Tuesday for polling parties have left the district headquarters. Polling parties are being welcomed at the polling booths with flowers and garlands.

Vote compulsorily on November 3 – Collector Pushp

Polling will be held on November 3 for Suwasara Assembly constituency under Assembly by-election 2020. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Collector Manoj Pushp appealed to all voters to compulsorily vote from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. He said that polling stations were protected from coronavirus.

Voters should use their discretion to participate in strengthening the democracy by voting in a fair manner. The Election Commission has provided wheelchairs for differently-abled voters, as well as elderly and pregnant women have been given the right to exercise their vote first, he added.