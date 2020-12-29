Madhya Pradesh: Political fireworks erupt as SDM who acted against MGNREGA fraud shifted to Bhind

Sardarpur: Politics over the transfer of Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai to Bhind intensified here in Dhar district as both BJP and Congress made allegations and counter-allegations on each other.

Rai hogged limelight after he asked janpad panchayat CEO and sub-divisional officer of Rural Engineering Services department to take strict action because of financial irregularities and fake payments made

under MGNREGA. SDM Rai passed orders on December 8 and has given three-days to officials to act in the matter.

As a result of that, five employment assistants were dismissed from duty, five gram panchayat secretaries were suspended, while four sarpanch from five gram panchayats are facing expulsion under Section 92 (act done in good faith to benefit a person without consent) of Indian Penal Code.

Rai’s action had upset many political stalwarts in the area as locals who expecting more action against those who were involved in the corrupt practices claimed that those who are involved in the irregularities had the backing of political and influential people in the district.

One can gauge the political backing in the matter through the fact that SDM Rai had ordered the district panchayat CEO and RES SDO to register

criminal cases under Section 120 (A), 420 and 406 of Indian Penal Code against Gourav, son of Shyamlal Kumawat and his wife Tika Kumawat on December 18, in connection with the irregularities in MGNREGA case.

But no case has been filed so far. Not it a matter of discussion.

SDM Rai assumed Sardarpur tehsil charge on April 10, 2020 within a month of lockdown due to Covid outbreak.

Taking a dig at BJP over the transfer of SDM Rai, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur praised SDM Rai’s action to unearthed a major scam in the MGNREGA. Grewal added that the BJP government

transferred an honest SDM and proved that the BJP's policy is to encourage corrupt practices. The BJP government pretends to be honest; the SDM who took action on the corruption of MNREGA has got the

reward of the transfer.

On the otherhand, Dhar member of parliament Chhatar Singh Darbar who is completely unaware about the latest development said, “I do not know how the transfer of SDM Vijay Rai has happened. I will be able to tell the reason for the transfer of SDM only after going through the facts”.

Similarly defending the government’s move, BJP district president Rajiv Yadav said that SDM Rai has been transferred from an administrative point of view and how it has been done will look into the matter.