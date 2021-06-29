Madhya Pradesh: Police seize crucial documents in Bhikhangaon Janpad panchayat CEO suicide case

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon police have made some headway in the alleged suicide case of Bhikangaon janpad panchayat chief executive officer Rajesh Baheti.

On Tuesday, police team led by the sub-divisional officer (police) Praveen Kumar Uikey and Bhikangaon police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal visited janpad panchayat office and seized some crucial documents.

Baheti was found hanging on Sunday evening at his official residence where he lived alone. Baheti's kin, who live in Indore, were trying to call him on his phone since 5 pm on Sunday.

As their calls went unanswered, Baheti's family members called up some employees of his department. One of them rushed to Baheti's residence and found him hanging by the neck, police said.

Meanwhile, the police investigation prima facie suggested a professional dispute in the case. Khargone superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan confirmed that a suicide note was found at Baheti's official residence.

"The case would become clear after verifying this suicide note. Initial investigation suggests that some professional dispute was among the causes of his sucide. Police are probing the case," Chouhan told reporters without elaborating.