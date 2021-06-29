Madhya Pradesh: Police seize crucial documents in Bhikhangaon Janpad panchayat CEO suicide case

Bhikangaon: Bhikangaon police have made some headway in the alleged suicide case of Bhikangaon janpad panchayat chief executive officer Rajesh Baheti.
On Tuesday, police team led by the sub-divisional officer (police) Praveen Kumar Uikey and Bhikangaon police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal visited janpad panchayat office and seized some crucial documents.
Baheti was found hanging on Sunday evening at his official residence where he lived alone. Baheti's kin, who live in Indore, were trying to call him on his phone since 5 pm on Sunday.
As their calls went unanswered, Baheti's family members called up some employees of his department. One of them rushed to Baheti's residence and found him hanging by the neck, police said.
Meanwhile, the police investigation prima facie suggested a professional dispute in the case. Khargone superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan confirmed that a suicide note was found at Baheti's official residence.
"The case would become clear after verifying this suicide note. Initial investigation suggests that some professional dispute was among the causes of his sucide. Police are probing the case," Chouhan told reporters without elaborating.
Digvijaya's salvo
Earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh claimed the "suicide note" left behind by Bhikangaon janpad panchayat CEO Rajesh Baheti, on late on Sunday, mentions the names of some BJP leaders. However, the ruling party has dismissed all the charges.
Singh tweeted Baheti, 54, mentioned that three BJP leaders had been illegally demanding money from him and that he was ëhumiliatedí in a meeting.
"CEO of Bhikangaon Janpad Panchayat of Khargone district, Rajesh Baheti left a suicide note before committing suicide at his official residence on Sunday evening," Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi.
In another tweet, he said, "In the suicide note, he (Baheti) said that he was committing suicide because money was being demanded illegally and he was humiliated in a meeting by BJP's Janpad president, Janpad vice-president and BJP Mandal president." Singh claimed these three leaders have reached Bhopal to "seek the help of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan."
"Let's see what the police will do," he added. On the other hand, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said the law will take its course and nobody is being saved.
"The Congress always adopts double standards. When the name of their MLA was figured in a suicide case recently, the Congress' stand was different. Now they are expressing suspicion," Agrawal told PTI.
