Madhya Pradesh: Police reunite estranged couple who attempted suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman attempted suicide at home in the Banganga area following an argument with her husband. Fortunately, she was spotted by her landlord and she was saved. Her husband was not in the house at the time of the incident. However, the following day when he came to know that his wife had registered a dowry harassment case against him and his family members, the husband left the house and left a note saying that he was going to end his life. Fortunately, police managed to trace him and after counselling reunited him with his wife.

Anjali (name changed), a resident of Banganga area tried to hang herself at her residence on November 12. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. When the landlord spotted her hanging, he raised an alarm. Breaking the door of the house, she was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours. On getting information, the woman's husband Rajesh (name changed) and his family members reached the hospital. They took her to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, Anjali stated in her statement that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry. Due to this, she wanted to commit suicide. After the woman's statement, the police registered a case against Rajesh and his family members.

The following day, when Rajesh learnt about the case against him and his family members, he got upset and left his housing leaving a note in which he said that he was going to end his life. Rajesh's father saw the note and rushed to Banganga police station seeking help to trace his son.

Giving information about the incident to the police station in charge Rajendra Soni, he requested police to save his son. The police team found his mobile switched off and his last location came around his house. Then, Rajesh switched on his mobile phone for one minute and the police tracked his location and brought him to the police station and counselled him.

Later, the Banganga police reached the private hospital with Rajesh on Sunday and after the counselling, Rajesh and Anjali agreed to live together. They decided to end their dispute and started a new life together. The couple thanked the Banganga police for their sincere efforts to end their dispute

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:57 AM IST