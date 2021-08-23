Madhya Pradesh: Police raid many places in search of murder accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who was booked by the police for killing his cousin and injuring uncle over a petty issue in Malharganj area, could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Goldy alias Swapnil Yadav (22) was stabbed to death by his cousin Bhola following an argument.

The accused also injured his uncle Jagdish Yadav (Goldy’s father) on Friday night. Bhola was demanding Rs 1.3 lakh to buy a new mobile phone and Jagdish had refused to give money to him. Then, they had an argument and the accused stabbed Goldy and his father. Police said that many places including his relatives’ places in the city were searched but the accused could not be arrested.

