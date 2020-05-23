Madhya Pradesh: Police in Harda celebrated first birthday of daughter of ‘corona warrior’ posted in city

Indore: The collector and SP of Harda district celebrated the first birthday of the daughter of a ‘corona warrior’ posted at Banganga police station on Saturday.

IG Vivek Sharma and DIG (city) Harinarayanachari Mishra got information that the first birthday of SI Sanjay Vishnoi's daughter fell on Saturday. As Vishnoi is posted at Banganga police station in the city it was not possible for him to visit his daughter who is staying in village Raniakhedi, Harda district. On the request of Indore IG and DIG, the girl's birthday was celebrated by collector and SP Harda who went to Raniakhedi village. The family members were surprised when the officials reached their house loaded with gifts and a birthday cake. The officials and the family celebrated the girl's first birthday in style and everyone blessed her.

Vishnoi is posted as SI at Banganga police station for the past one year. Vishnoi was very happy that senior officers went to his house to celebrate his daughter's birthday and he thanked both the Harda collector and SP when they talked to him over the phone to congratulate him. Vishnoi also thanked the Indore IG, DIG for their role in making his daughter's birthday memorable.