Madhya Pradesh: Police foil bid to block Agra-Bombay Highway

Thikri: Police personnel from Thikri foiled farmers’ bid to block Agra - Bombay National Highway 3 at Julwaniya by-pass on Tuesday afternoon. Thikri police station incharge, sub divisional officer (police), tehsildar, sub divisional magistrate, and other police personnel monitored the site to avert any untoward incident.

In the wake of ongoing farmers’ protest at Khalghat in Khargone district, the police personnel setup diversions and allowed only one vehicle to pass on the highway to avoid jam at Khalghat village.

On the other side at Thikri Chowpati, vehicles moving from Barwani to Indore were diverted to the route via Dharampuri or Kasrawad instead of moving straight on National Highway. Force was also called from Barwani district.