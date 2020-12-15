Madhya Pradesh: Police foil bid to block Agra-Bombay Highway

Thikri: Police personnel from Thikri foiled farmers’ bid to block Agra - Bombay National Highway 3 at Julwaniya by-pass on Tuesday afternoon. Thikri police station incharge, sub divisional officer (police), tehsildar, sub divisional magistrate, and other police personnel monitored the site to avert any untoward incident.
In the wake of ongoing farmers’ protest at Khalghat in Khargone district, the police personnel setup diversions and allowed only one vehicle to pass on the highway to avoid jam at Khalghat village.
On the other side at Thikri Chowpati, vehicles moving from Barwani to Indore were diverted to the route via Dharampuri or Kasrawad instead of moving straight on National Highway. Force was also called from Barwani district.
The fire brigade from Anjad was also on standby to tackle any emergency situation. The police action was seen on both Julwania and Dhamnod bypass along with Thikri Chaupati. Vehicles were stopped at the right side of the Julwania bypass road considering the road doesn’t get blocked.
Farmers’ protest has witnessed a nationwide appeal, despite the rain and fog, at the Delhi borders. Few of the activists of Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh along with the head Shivkumar Sharma were seen holding negotiations with the Center in Delhi.
Several farmers from Barwani and Burhanpur district also held protests demanding minimum support price (MSP) as per the Swaminathan Commission formula. The former leader of the RSS affiliate, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh who previously had locked Bhopal against the Shivraj Singh Chauhan led government said that the government claim that farmers are happy is a lie.
