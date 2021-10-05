Madhya Pradesh: Police detain minor for killing 15-year-old boy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Monday, took into custody a minor boy for killing a 15-year-old boy following an argument in the Lasudia area within 12 hours of the crime being committed. He was hiding at a relative’s house in the Chandan Nagar area after the incident. Following an altercation, the deceased slapped the accused, who then stabbed him with a knife and fled from the scene.

SP (East) Ashutosh Bagri said that Kartik, 15, a resident of Lasudia Mori was attacked with a knife near Lasudia Mori pond by his friend around 1 pm on Sunday. His friends, Babu and Deepak, took him to hospital in an autorickshaw. Kartik died during treatment at the hospital.

When Kartik was going to the temple from Babu’s house, the accused met him and told Kartik that if he wanted to stay there, he would have to meet him every day. When Karthik protested against the diktat, the accused abused him. In anger, Kartik slapped him, after which the accused stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled from the scene.

The police came to know that the minor accused lived in Lasudia Mori a year ago and now lives with his mother in the Khajrana area. When the police reached the house, they found it locked. The neighbours informed them that the mother and maternal grandmother of the accused work in a hospital near Bengali Square. When the police reached the hospital, his grandmother could not give any information about the accused.

One of the friends of the accused told the police that he had seen the accused in a loading rickshaw. During investigations, the police found the mobile numbers of the accused, his mother and the loading rickshaw driver. The last location of all the three mobiles was the Chandan Nagar area. When the police team started their search, a loading rickshaw was found and the police took the accused into custody from there around 4 am.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:14 AM IST