Madhya Pradesh: Police constable Khode expelled from state police service, was accused in Ujjain’s infamous Ginger case

Ujjain: Sudesh Khode, one of the key accused in the infamous Ginger case was suspended from Madhya Pradesh Police Service on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla issued an order to this effect.

About 15 people had died in the city after drinking spurious liquor in October last year. The liquor the victims allegedly drank was made from "ginger-tincture", an anti-freeze industrial chemical, which contains methanol. The victims were mostly beggars or poor labourers and lived in areas falling under three police stations - Kharakuwa, Jeevajiganj and Mahakal.

Following the incident, the then Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh had suspended Kharakuwa police station's inspector MS Meena, Sub Inspector Niranjan Sharma and constables Nawaz Saeed and Sheikh Anwar. About half dozen police personnel were instrumental in this unholy business.

The then SP, ASP, CSP and excise department sleuths and certain Ujjain Municipal Corporation employees also faced harsh government action owing to their role. The police had also arrested prime accused, a bootlegger named Younis, who had boarded a bus at Indore and was fleeing to Agra.