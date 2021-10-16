Madhya Pradesh: Police constable commits suicide, reason unknown

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable has allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Khandwa district.

The police have recovered a handwritten suicide note from the spot. In the note, the constable has purportedly written that one is responsible for his suicide.

According to information, the constable Ghaneshwar Sonene, 32, a resident of Indore, was posted at district police line in Khandwa. He was spotted hanging from a ceiling fan by neighbours who alerted the police.

However, the reasons that prompted him to end his life is yet to be established.

Sonene, in his suicide note, has sought apology from his father and has also requested him to hand over half of the money, which family would get from police department, to his younger brother.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

