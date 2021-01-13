Madhya Pradesh: Police clueless about man who attempted to set wife, mother-in-law ablaze in Indore

Indore: A case has been registered against a man for attempting to set his wife and mother-in-law ablaze after pouring diesel on them in Chandan Nagar area on late Tuesday night. The woman stays with her parents as she was driven away from the house by her husband a few days back. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

Chandan Nagar police station incharge Yogesh Singh Tomar said a 24-year-old woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint that she was married to Navin of Chouhan Nagar. She stays with her parents in Rambalram Nagar near Sirpur Lake. She was tortured physically and mentally by her husband.