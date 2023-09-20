Madhya Pradesh: Police Bust Inter-State Gang Of Thieves

Representative Image

Bhilwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a breakthrough, Bhilwara police arrested three persons from Bhopal, in connection with the major theft of Rs 3 crore. The incident of theft was carried out at the house of a local cloth merchant and his brothers living in Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar, Rajasthan.

Three youths who committed the burglary are associated with a Bhopal gang of thieves. Till now this gang has committed thefts in many places in Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, UP and Rajasthan.

The police have detained and interrogated the gang members including Bhopal resident Anoop Singh, Rakesh Kushwaha and Kolhan resident Amit Singh. During the interrogation, the gang members revealed their modus operandi and provided crucial information about their accomplices.

According to SP Adarsh Sidhu, one Damodar Laddha, a cloth merchant from Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar has lodged a complaint of burglary in his house. Laddha in his complaint claimed that when he along with his entire family had gone to his son-in-law's farmhouse to attend his party, some unidentified thieves broke into their house and committed the theft.

Laddha told the police that when he returned home from the party, all the stuff in the house was spread out, seeing the house like this, the family members feared theft, thieves took away about three kilograms of gold and six kilograms of silver from his house. Besides, diamond jewellery and Rs 40 lakh cash were also stolen, totalling the cost of Rs 3 crore.

Such a huge theft that took place within three hours in Bhilwara town put a major challenge before the police. After the incident, the police scanned the footage of about a thousand CCTVs installed nearby, which pointed to this inter-state gang.

Meanwhile, police officers devised a strategy to reach the gang. Under which they set up camps in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, and MP, searched for them day and night, and finally caught them.

