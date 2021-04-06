Madhya Pradesh: Police arrive with dog squad in Badi Khattali village as grocery shop, teacher’s house burgled in Alirajpur district

Jobat (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Members of a gang committed theft at a grocery shop and at a teacher’s house in Badi Khattali village on Monday night.

They broke into a teacher’s house located at Jobat Road as the family had gone out to attend a function. They broke the rear door of the house and entered but were not able to find cash and jewellery. They fled with a trunk of clothes.

The godown of a grocery shop was also targeted. They entered the godown by breaking the rear door and fled with cash and other goods. The police have sealed the godown for investigation. On Tuesday morning, police arrived with a dog squad and inspected the area. Further investigation is underway.