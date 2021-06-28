Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest two for committing cyber fraud in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: In a major breakthrough, the police arrested two persons involved in series of cyber frauds committed in the district.

Those arrested are Kushal Pal alias Ajay Radhe, 30, a native of Jarrar village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh and curren resident of Alwar, Rajasthan and Anil Kumar Sen, 31, a native of Pinhat village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Alwar district. Police arrested inter-state fraud gang members from Alwar and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Police arrested them after one trader from Mandsaur district lodged police complaint claiming that someone blackmailed him and extorted Rs 2 lakh from him.

Taking cognisance, Mandsaur superintendent of Police Siddharth Chaudhary immediately ordered Kotwali police to register an FIR against unidentified accused under Sections 420, 384, 389 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67 (A) of the IT Act and began investigation into the matter.

Briefing about the modus operandi, SP Choudhary said gang members who belong to the infamous Mewat gang used to open bank accounts by taking papers of working class persons.

Fake mobile sims and fake bank accounts were being operated by blackmailing. They made friendship by creating a profile in name of a girl on Facebook, would get WhatsApp number and make a video call. The infamous Mewat gang obtained fake mobile sims from Assam and West Bengal region and operateds them from Rajasthan and Haryana.