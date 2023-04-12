Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest two, claim to solve 7 loot incidents in Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of two people, Sardarpur police claimed to have solved the seven loot incidents reported in the area during recent times. Police claimed that three more accused involved in the crime are on run and search for them is on.

Those arrested are Dinesh Damore, 26, and Shankar Hatila, 23, both residents of Tirla village under Rajgarh police station limit. Those who are on the run are Ramesh Bhursingh, Suran Magarsingh and Kamru Ratu, all three residents of Guda village.

Sardarpur police station in-charge Kamalsingh Panwar informed that two persons, including a grain trader and a recovery agent of a micro-finance company were robbed by some unidentified persons on April 4 and April 6 respectively on Rajgarh – Para road near Tirla village in Sardarpur police.

On April 4, grain trader Suresh Rathore, a resident of Dalpura in his report claimed that the accused put a dagger on his neck and took away Rs 60,000 from him, while Sunil Parte, a resident of Rajgarh, a recovery agency of a micro-finance company in his complaint claimed that accused robbed him of Rs 1.51 lakh and his mobile phone on April 6 near Singodiya Fanta closed to Tirla village.

Police registered cases against unidentified accused and began an investigation into the matter. During the course of investigation, police team on Monday got a tip-off about Dinesh Damore, 26, and Shankar Hatila, 23. Police detained and questioned them. Initially, they tried to mislead the police but later informed the police about their other gang members.

They informed that Shankar’s in-law’s belong to Guda village and his brother Ramesh and two of his friends Suraj and Kamru have criminal tendency. They prepared a plan. They decided that since Dinesh resided close to the police outpost, he will keep an eye on police movement, while Shankar will keep an eye on traders' movement and the other three accused will target them at deserted places.

Police station in-charge Panwar informed that during interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed seven crimes in Sardarpur tehsil.

