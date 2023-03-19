Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest three robbers in loot case in Jobat

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): After a week-long chase, Jobat police have arrested three motorcycle-borne robbers who robbed Rs 3.2 lakh from a person in Jobat town of Alirajpur district on March 9. Additional SP Sakharam Sengar addressed a press conference regarding the matter. Complainant Hemant Dadam (41), a resident of Udaygarh village lodged a police complaint that he was cornered by masked motorcycle-borne persons on Badi village road.

Before he could understand anything, the suspect snatched a bag containing cash worth Rs 3.2 lakh along with his mobile phone. A case under section 394 of the IPC was registered. A special team constituted led by SHO Ajay Waskale launched a detailed investigation and rounded up three suspects who accepted to commit the crime. They updated accomplices about the exact location of the victim and sent him to commit the loot. One of the accused is still at large. A manhunt has been launched to nab him. The police have also recovered Rs 1.9 lakh from their possession. Further investigation is underway.

