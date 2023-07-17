Madhya Pradesh: Police Absence, Kavad Yatra Hit City Traffic Hard

Traffic congestion on Dewasgate Chouraha in the afternoon (L), while people experienced inconvenience owing to Kavad Yatra passing out from Tower Chowk in the evening (R) in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Sunday being a holiday, traffic arrangements at prime locations appeared to be out of gear. Since Shravan month is on, people in large numbers visited Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Likewise, Somwati Amavasya is also coinciding on the second Monday of Shrvana wherein second procession of Lord Mahakal is to be taken out. For all these, the rush of people was quite evident in most of the areas of the old city.

Traffic arrangements utterly failed on Railway Station Road, Dewasgate Chouraha, Malipura, around Mahakal Mandir, Gudri Bazaar, Patni Bazaar, Qumari Marg and other areas throughout the day.

In the afternoon, when traffic system was seen going out of control, no traffic police or any police personnel from police stations could be seen. In the evening, traffic movement on Indore Road got affected due to Kavad Yatra.

Instead of going through Hariphatak Bypass Road, pilgrims who were in large numbers entered Freeganj area which caused traffic bottleneck like situation for around one to two hours. Dewasgate Chouraha was the most affected as private buses could not ply smoothly.

