Madhya Pradesh: PMLA court issues arrest warrant against Joshi couple’s associate in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A designated court of Bhopal issued arrest warrant against Raghvendra Singh Tomar in a case related to the money-laundering case against expelled IAS couple Arvind and Tinu Joshi. The case was lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Bhopal Judge Dharmendra Thada issued the order in this regard on Tuesday. Sources said that Raghvendra Singh Tomar runs a club M/S Faith Cricket Club in Bhopal. ED investigation revealed that Tomar too had links with the Joshi couple.

In March 2021, ED has attached assets worth about Rs 1.49 cr. of Joshi couple during money-laundering probe. The agency said that a provisional order for attachment of a total 32 assets, like agricultural land, plots and land, was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The couple acquired huge number of movable and immovable properties in the name of their family members and close associates from the ill-gotten money. The money was routed through multiple layers of bank accounts opened in the name of family members, close associates and various firms.