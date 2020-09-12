Madhya Pradesh: PMAY beneficiary builts house with 'Halma' technique

Sardarpur: Saturday brought big surprises for one of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiary Gulab and his family as he not only get a roof under the scheme, but also a chance to interact with the prime minister Narendra Modi.

Gulab Singh who hails from Amzhera village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district got a key of his newly constructed house under the PMAY inauguration program. Not only Gulab but 1.75 lakh beneficiaries across the state participated in the 'GrihPravesh' programme organised in the state.

PM Modi took part in the event via video conferencing and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined him in the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project. Modi said PMAY is not just about building houses, it is about building self-confidence and empowering the poor.

Interacting some of the beneficiaries in the state including Gulab and his son Nuru for around seven minutes, PM Modi

While interacting with Gulab, PM Modi asked them about how they were able to construct houses within just 45 to 60 days even during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

In reply, 60-year-old Gulab said that he used age-old 'Halma' technique to construct a beautiful house during the lockdown period of April and May. Gulab’s step fascinates PM Modi.

Asking about what they served people in the meal those who were working for them? Veg or non-veg? On this Nuru said that they used to serve them maize bread, pulse, khichadi, onion. On this, Modi immediate replied that same as in Dahod.

PM Modi praised Halma Technique and added that it will set a very good example of turning disaster into an opportunity.

What is Halma Technique?

According to the Halma method when a person constructs a house, he invites all the residents of the majra to build his house. Two members from each family go to construct the house and till the time construction is complete, meals of all the people constructing the house are taken care of by the owner of the house. During lockdown, people had no work and they helped in the construction of Gulab’s house and this has made his house all the more special.