Madhya Pradesh: PMAY beneficiaries of Harsud await second installment

Harsud: Beneficiaries are waiting for the second instalment of funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) so that they can construct the roof in their houses before the monsoon starts.

A total of 460 houses in all 15 wards of Harsud are in various stages of construction.

Beneficiaries alleged that they have told the City Council, Chhanera, Harsud about the need for funds. With the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh, received on March 15, they laid the foundation and built the basic structure of house.

Due to the construction work, they have been living in tin sheds or as tenants with the hope that the work will complete soon.

The second instalment for PMAY will be released after the geo-tagging, which will start soon, said Milan Patel, CMO City Council, Chhanera- Harsud.