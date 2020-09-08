Madhya Pradesh: PM to hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors on September 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on September 9.

According to a press note from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Government of India had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1, 2020, to help poor street vendors, impacted by coronavirus, to resume livelihood activities.

"4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification," the press note stated.

The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore. The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47 per cent of these coming from the state alone.

Arrangements, for beneficiaries of the scheme, to watch the program in public places have been made with the help of LED screens in 378 municipal bodies.

"The program will be telecast through webcast, for which pre-registration is being done on MyGov's link https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the program through video conferencing," the press note read.

PM Modi will also interact with three beneficiaries from the state virtually. A film on the scheme, prepared by the state, will also be shown during the program.