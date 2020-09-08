Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Sanwer farmer today

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chhagan Lal Verma, a farmer and resident of Sanwer, on Wednesday.

This interaction will be held through video conferencing in connection with the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi Scheme.

Necessary arrangements for holding of VC with PM have been made near the Sanwer SDM office from 10 am.

Apart from Verma, Prime Minister Modi will also talk to two other beneficiaries of Raisen and Gwalior districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Project Officer of District Urban Development Agency Praveen Upadhyay informed that the scheme is being implemented effectively in the district. There are 24,184 eligible beneficiaries in the district under the Scheme. Out of these, certificates have been issued to 24,176. Of these, 14,950 beneficiaries sent their cases online. Out of these, 10,732 cases have been approved by banks. An amount of Rs 10,000 each has been distributed by the banks to 8200 of these beneficiaries. Distribution proceedings are going on in remaining cases also.

The registration process was done through the Urban Unorganized Workers Portal.

The scheme is for those individuals whose livelihood can be run by setting up small shops, or selling goods on the street. Under this scheme, the government is helping these people to start their own business. This loan is being given to those who run shops on the roadside on a hand cart. Fruit-vegetable, laundry, saloon and paan shops are also included in this category. Those who run them can also take this loan.