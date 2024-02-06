Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi To Address Janjatiya Maha Sammelan On Feb 11 To Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): MSME minister Chetanya Kashyap on Tuesday said that preparations have started for the ensuing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 to address a Janjatiya Maha Sammelan at Jhabua in which people from four states- Gujrat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will take part.

Talking to media persons, Kashyap said that it will be the first rally of PM Modi which will be virtually the beginning of the ensuing Lok Sabha poll campaign of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, and after the historic event of the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He said that Janjatiya Maha Sammelan at Jhabua will give a special message to the whole country, particularly the Janjatiya people. He informed that a large number of members of the public from all three assembly seats- Ratlam City, Ratlam rural, and Sailana- which are part of the Ratlam parliamentary seat will take part in Janjatiya Sammelan and will listen to the address of the Prime Minister. He said that preparation meetings were held at Shivgarh in Sailana assembly seat, Itawa Mataji in Ratlam rural, and Rangoli Sabhagar in Ratlam city.

Kashyap said that the BJP has set a target of winning all 29 Lok Sabha seats of MP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jhabua will lay a strong foundation for it. He said that the Union government has taken very significant steps to uplift and strengthen the Janjatiya people.

He said that the Union government has identified some of the vulnerable groups in Janjatiya that needed immediate action, and accordingly, a special package has been given to them. He said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra's first phase to identify beneficiaries of welfare schemes in their villages has been completed successfully, and now the second phase will begin.

Lok Sabha election in-charge of Ratlam parliamentary seat Mahendra Bhatnagar, newly-appointed BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay and BJP’s co-media in-charge Nilesh Bafna were also present.