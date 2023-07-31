 Madhya Pradesh: PM Mega Textile Park To Boost Exports, Job Creation In Region: Dattigaon
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Mega Textile Park would boost job creation and business opportunities, besides raising income of the people already engaged in the sector, state minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said.

Minister Dattigaon undertook a visit to Sandala village and took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Anganwadi buildings in the village. During his address, he said that big companies and organisations are willing to come to invest at the park. This will further open new doors for growth of the state.

The park would attract large-scale investment and encourage innovation, exports and job creation within the sector, bringing laurels to Badnawar town. During the event, Civil Supplies Corporation’s vice-president Rajesh Aggarwal and district president (BJP) Manoj Somani also addressed the event.

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone of Anganwadi building and a tin-shed at Darsi-Kheda village. He also performed bhoomi pujan of two Anganwadi buildings at Shambhu Pada village. Besides, various local leaders, officials and workers of the party attended the event.

Madhya Pradesh: Vice-Chairperson Busy At Home, Husband Chairs Janpad Meet In Badnawar
Madhya Pradesh: SDM Flays Junior Officer, Takes Action For Electrocution Death

Madhya Pradesh: Minor, Including Six Held On Theft Charge In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 190 Madari Community Members Embrace 'Sanatan Dharma'

Madhya Pradesh: Khatu Shyam Temple Priest’s Supporters Demand His Re-Instatement

Madhya Pradesh: Cong MLA Stokes Controversy With Remarks On PM, Wife

