Madhya Pradesh: PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects in Indore among other cities

Indore/ New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each in these cities in 12 months.

The Light House Projects are being constructed in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Speaking at the event organised virtually, Modi said housing for the poor and the middle class has been a priority for his government. Besides the Prime Minister, the housing and urban affairs minister, chief ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion.