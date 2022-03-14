Madhya Pradesh: Plethora of colours, attires seen at Bhagoria

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long 'Bhagoriya Festival', the biggest and the most well-known tribal festival, entered the fourth day on Monday. A Bhagoriya Haat has been set up in Chandrashekhar Nagar, where an amalgamation of modern elements and traditional landscape can be seen. Tribal folks in traditional attires celebrated the festival with full enthusiasm, joy and fun.

The haat also included adventure activities like adventure rides, well of death, magic games and numerous enticing activities such as food zone and shopping stalls and large groups of people were seen enjoying themselves at the haat.

The main attraction of the haat was young men and women, attired in beautiful colourful dresses, turning up with traditional musical instruments to sing and dance as a part of the festival. Tourists also converge in large numbers at these haats to catch a glimpse of the traditional festival.

An adequate police force had been deployed at the fair to control the crowd and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. The festival is being monitored through CCTVs and drones and administrative officers are reviewing the fair arrangements on a continuous basis.

Interesting confluence of traditional and modern lifestyles

Meghnagar: The much-awaited Bhagoriya festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. People in large numbers have been thronging the Bhagoriya haat, which was set up in Meghnagar.

The festival saw an interesting confluence of traditional and modern lifestyles. Thousands of young men and women attended the fairs in traditional clothes and accessories. BJP and Congress supporters took out processions along with their supporters during the festival.

A grand procession was taken out under the banner of the tribal developmental front, in which various leaders of BJP including state president Kal Singh Bhabhra, district president Laxman Singh Nayak among others were also present. Police station in-charge Dawar told that a large number of police teams were deployed across town in view of the safety of the citizens.

People dance to the beats of dhols, gair taken out

PETLAWAD: Tribes in their traditional outfits visited the Bhagoriya fair in great numbers on March 14. Thousands of people danced to the beats of dhol while taking out the gair which first started from the municipal council premises, and then reached the tehsildar office via shradhanjali square.

The civic body welcomed District Collector Somesh Mishra, Petlawad SDM Shishir Gemawat and Tehsildar Jagdish Verma at the old bus stand.

The bhagoria gair was welcomed by the district collector, SDM, tehsildar, city council president Manoharlal Batevra, and other officials. The police administration played an important role in the programme. Everyone including the officials couldn't stop themselves from dancing to the tunes of the DJ and the dhol.

