Madhya Pradesh: Plans to build tunnels, elevators across over bridge

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The over bridge being built on Mhow-Neemuch road at Azad Square, Pithampur is causing problems to commuters and has ruined small businesses on both sides of the over bridge.

Now, the municipality is planning to develop tunnels or elevators to make it easier for people to move from one side to the other. On Saturday, municipality chairman Kavita Vaishnav and MP Road Development Corporation DGM Poonam Kachava and consultants visited the spot to take stock of ground realities.

MLA representative Sanjay Vaishnav said that along with the development and beautification of Pithampur efforts are being made to help local businesses and vendors and commuters. He said service roads on either side of the bridge are being constructed and once complete, they will help the commuters.

MPRTC DGM Poonam Kachava said that the construction of the service road is going on at a fast pace and should soon.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:23 PM IST