Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur unit Congress president resigns

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For a few days, there was a discussion in the Congress circles that Pithampur city Congress president Pintu Jaiswal was leaving Congress to join BJP due to which the district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautum and Surendra Singh Neemkheda held a meet with Congress office-bearers and workers in their Pithampur office.

Congress senior leader Surendra Singh Neemkheda told the Pintu Jaiswal is leaving the post of the city president due to personal reasons and that he will continue to give his services to the party in any way possible to which some Congress workers raised objections saying that he should be banned from the party.

Dhar district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautum said that the name of the new city president will be announced in a week, the names received for consideration for the new city president are Pappu Hatholiya, Lakshminarayan Asoliya Gajendra Singh Pathariya. Gautum also said that Jaiswal has told him that he will continue to work as an ordinary worker of the party.

Pappu Jaiswal and many of his supporters kept their distance from the meet to which Gautum said that he has no idea why he wasn’t there. Sources in Congress that Jaiswal is going to join BJP soon. The groupism in the Pithampur Congress was clearly visible in this meet.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:15 AM IST