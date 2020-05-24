Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur power demand grows over 3 times as industries reopen

The power consumption in Madhya Pradesh’s biggest industrial area, Pithampur has increased by more than three times since the industries reopened after lockdown rules were relaxed.

“There is a substantial increase in demand for electricity due to the reopening of the industry in Pithampur,” said Vikas Narwal, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

Narwal said that the highest demand of power in Pithampur industrial area was recorded at 40 lakh units in a day in May.

In April 2020, the demand fell to 8 lakh units due to closure of industries. Only the pharmaceutical industry was operational in Pithampur. Permitting all other industries with conditions in May has created a situation of widespread production and substantial power demand.

The average power supply for the last three days has been 29 lakh units per day, about 3.5 times to what was in April.

For more than a month, industries in Pithampur remained closed due to lockdown over COVID-19. The government had started giving permissions to factories in a phased-wise manner since April 25 but the really reopening could take place only in May.