Madhya Pradesh: Pithampur municipality turns waste into artwork for gardens

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): The Pithampur Municipality has started making artistic use of waste material under the Amrit Mahotsav and cleanliness campaign 2022, to make its gardens beautiful.

According to Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, the municipality garden behind the ancient Bokneshwar Mahadev temple located on the hill now has a fish made totally out of scrap iron. Similarly, a duck made of used plastic bottles can be seen at the Swami Vivekananda garden in Ward No. 8.

These artistic pieces have become the centre of attraction for people young and old alike who visit the gardens.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:03 PM IST